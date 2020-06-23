Fauci: ‘None of Us Have Ever Been Told to Slow Down on Testing’

During Tuesday’s congressional hearing on coronavirus oversight, Dr. Anthony Fauci denied claims that they had been asked to scale back testing, clarifying that they will actually be “doing more.”

“I know for sure that to my knowledge none of us have ever been told to slow down on testing,” said Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, when asked about President Trump’s recent comments.

“That just is a fact. In fact, we will be doing more testing,” he continued.

Fauci, a member of the coronavirus task force, also promised “much more surveillance if you want to get your arms around and understand exactly what’s going on in community spread.”

“So it’s the opposite. We’re going to be doing more testing, not less,” he added:

Dr. Anthony Fauci: "If you look at how we've been hit; we've been hit badly. Also: "None of us have ever been told to slow down on testing. That just is a fact. In fact, we will be doing more testing…not less." Full #coronavirus hearing video here: https://t.co/hyeFjLL8Hh pic.twitter.com/dXHHBrTS6L — CSPAN (@cspan) June 23, 2020

Trump set off a media firestorm after making remarks on the nation’s rising coronavirus cases, referring to testing as a “double-edged sword” during Saturday’s rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

He said:

We’ve tested now 25 million people. It’s probably 20 million people more than anybody else. Germany’s done a lot. South Korea’s done a lot. They call me, they say the job you’re doing. Here’s the bad part, when you test the, when you do testing to that extent, you’re going to find more people, you’re going to find more cases.

“So I said to my people, slow the testing down please! They test and they test,” he continued.

“We had tests, the people don’t know what’s going on. We got tests. We got another one over here. The young man’s 10 years old. He’s got the sniffles. He’ll recover in about 15 minutes. That’s a case. Add him too, that’s a case,” he added.

Trump’s critics came out in full force, outraged over his purported demand to slow down testing in the U.S.

During the biggest health crisis of this generation, @realDonaldTrump asked his officials to slow down the one thing that could keep us safe: testing. How many families suffered and lives were lost because of his gross criminality? #AmericaOrTrump pic.twitter.com/xWYvodknE5 — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) June 23, 2020

If Trump directed officials to “slow the testing down” for COVID-19, then we need to know about it. So I'm asking officials one more time: has Trump or anyone at the White House pushed for COVID-19 resources to be used for political reasons—including by limiting testing? — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) June 23, 2020

It's worth repeating that this weekend, President Trump admitted he directed his administration to slow down coronavirus testing in the middle of a global pandemic. He continues to prove just how unfit he is to lead our nation. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 23, 2020

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Monday that the remark was made in jest, but on Tuesday, Trump stuck to his remarks, explaining that the rising number of positive cases in U.S. corresponds with increased testing.

“I don’t kid, let me just tell you, let me just make it clear,” Trump said on Tuesday when asked if he was joking on Saturday:

Just now I asked the President if he was kidding when he said he told his people to slow down testing, which is how White House officials explained the comment. He said, “I don’t kid.” He also said again testing is a double-edged sword, and praised the job the U.S. has done. — Weijia Jiang (@weijia) June 23, 2020

“We have got the greatest testing program anywhere in the world, we test better than anyone in the world,” the president stated.

“We test, we’re going to have more cases, by having more cases it sounds bad but actually what it is, we’re finding more people,” he continued.

“Here’s what I say, testing is a double-edged sword, in one way it tells you you have cases, in another way you find out where the cases are and you do a good job,” Trump added:

Cases are going up in the U.S. because we are testing far more than any other country, and ever expanding. With smaller testing we would show fewer cases! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 23, 2020