Trump Signs Plaque to Celebrate 200 Miles of Border Wall in Arizona

President Donald Trump visited the Southern border in San Luis, Arizona, on Tuesday, celebrating the construction of 200 miles of wall in his first term.

After taking a tour of the wall, the president signed a plaque memorializing the 200-mile mark in the building process.

Sen. Martha McSally (R-AZ), Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-AZ), and Gov. Doug Ducey attended the tour with the president, as well as several border and law enforcement officials.

The majority of the construction features replacement wall over existing inferior fencing.

“It’s really foolproof,” Trump commented after the tour. “Its solid steel, it’s rebar and concrete inside the steel.”

Earlier in the afternoon, Trump discussed the importance of the wall with local officials.

He accused the Democrats of basically giving up on trying to oppose the wall because there was evidence that it was working.

“The reason they gave up is because politically it’s unacceptable to say, especially with this new disease coming in,” he said, referring to the coronavirus. “They don’t want to talk about the wall anymore.”