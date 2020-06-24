Exclusive — Michael Flynn Lawyer Sidney Powell: ‘Rule of Law’ Prevailed

Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn’s (Ret.) attorney, Sidney Powell, exclusively told Breitbart News that the “rule of law” prevailed after an Appeals Court ordered a lower court to grant a request by the Department of Justice to drop its case against the former National Security Adviser.

Powell told Breitbart News she is “Delighted to see the Rule of Law work. The Court of Appeals decision is consistent with every other court that has addressed these issues.”

She continued, “We appreciate the Integrity and professionalism of the Department of Justice that produced the exculpatory evidence that has been hidden for years, and the prosecutors stepping forward to dismiss a case that never should have been brought.

“We trust that Judge Sullivan will follow the law and quickly enter the order of dismissal,” Powell said.

Flynn called into The Rush Limbaugh Show to thank the host and his listeners for their support during the ongoing ordeal.

Limbaugh said that Flynn had signed the dismissal order, but Judge Emmet Sullivan had yet to do so, according to a show transcript.

Flynn praised Powell, saying his attorney “is the American guardian of justice.”

“And she’s somebody who you want in your corner, boy, when you’re in the middle of a knife fight, which I have been in.”

On Wednesday, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia ruled 2-1.

Breitbart News previously reported the appeals court order stated:

Upon consideration of the emergency petition for a writ of mandamus, the responses thereto, and the reply, the briefs of amici curiae in support of the parties, and the argument by counsel, it is ORDERED that Flynn’s petition for a writ of mandamus be granted in part; the District Court is directed to grant the government’s Rule 48(a) motion to dismiss; and the District Court’s order appointing an amicus is hereby vacated as moot, in accordance with the opinion of the court filed herein this date.

The appeals court judges in the case were: Karen Henderson, Robert Wilkins, and Neomi Rao.

