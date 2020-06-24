Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn (Ret.) on Wednesday celebrated a U.S. Appeals Court panel ordering a federal judge to dismiss charges against him in a surprise phone call with conservative radio legend Rush Limbaugh.

A partial transcript is as follows:

RUSH LIMBAUGH: I’m told that we have General Flynn on the phone. Michael Flynn, you are here on the EIB Network, is that right?

MICHAEL FLYNN: How about that, Rush? Yeah, this is Mike Flynn. How you doing?

LIMBAUGH: I’m great. I’m a little stunned.

FLYNN: Well, I want to just tell you, first of all, you got a lot of prayers coming from the Flynn family for you and all the things that you’re going through, so just know that. And I just want to say from the bottom of our hearts, you know, you’ve been right from the beginning. And we can’t thank you and your listeners enough for all the support that they have given us through this fight. And, you know, obviously, the fight’s not over, as you’ve been highlighting for not just today, but for a long time.

LIMBAUGH: Right.

FLYNN: And the decision today is really, it’s a good thing for General Flynn, it’s a good thing for me, it’s a good thing for my family, but it’s really a great boost of confidence for the American people and our justice system, because that’s what this really comes down to, is whether or not our justice system is going to have the confidence of the American people. And, boy, your listeners know this.

LIMBAUGH: You had to have your doubts in it for the longest time. I can’t imagine what it’s been like.

FLYNN: Well, I’ll tell you what, maybe there will be another time that we can get into the details of it, but I will just tell you that I have always believed and fought for our rule of law. The most important thing that we have in this country, bar none, is that. And we have to make it work whether we like it or not, and it has to work with the right people and the right leaders and the people of our country to step up to the plate. You know, and elections matter, right? Voting matters. So, anyway, I just wanted to get my two cents in with you today and tell you that we think about you often and we pray for you and that we are so happy with the decision, not only for our family, but for our country.

LIMBAUGH: General Flynn, thank you so much. I’m still a little stunned here that I’m talking to you. Have you signed anything? Is this really over? Or is it just we just assume it’s gonna be?

FLYNN: No, yeah, I mean, it’s not over. Some of your listeners have been talking about it today. It never ends. You know, the struggle for this country —

LIMBAUGH: Right.

FLYNN: — will never end. You know this, Rush. You know this. We’re a country that’s an experiment based on some great ideas from some terrific, you know, founding citizens of our country. So it’s never over. I do not expect it to be over. You know, this is another — this is a phase that has ended. And we will go into another phase.

But, you know, I’m from good Irish stock, so my family has really stuck with us and behind us, and I think a lot of Americans have seen that. And then people like yourselves, leaders like yourselves have stepped up to the plate to guide the American people through what has happened, what has happened. So there will be more to say in the future, but I just mainly wanted to say to you thank you so much for all that you have done for my family and, frankly, for our country.