Watch: Protester Attempts to Stare Down Asian Policewoman

A Black Lives Matter protester stared down an Asian policewoman during Tuesday night’s protests in Washington, DC, leaving after the officer continued to stand her ground.

Breitbart News caught the tense moment as a Black Lives Matter protester walked in front of a line of cops shouting, “Fuck you!” to each of them before stopping at the female officer.

“Fuck you!” she shouted.

The officer did not respond, standing her ground and staring at the woman who was shouting in her face. The protester dramatically got closer, shoving her face just inches from the officer, who did not flinch. The stare-off lasted over two minutes.

“Do you feel uncomfortable?” the activist said, just inches from the officer’s face.

“You want me to leave? You want me to stop harassing me? You want me to get out of your face?” she asked, as the officer continued to stand her ground.

“Fuck you,” the protester said as she departed.

Tuesday marked the second night of tense demonstrations in the nation’s capital, as protesters attempt to create their own autonomous zone, “Black House Autonomous Zone” (BHAZ). Breitbart News has caught several tense moments on the scene. There have been several instances of supposedly anti-racist demonstrators scolding minority officers and hurling insults.

“You know, your ancestors gotta be upset with you right now,” one protestor told a black female officer on Monday.

Matt Perdie