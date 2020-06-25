Carly Fiorina Says She Intends to Vote for Joe Biden

Former 2016 Republican presidential candidate Carly Fiorina has stated she plans to vote for former Vice President Joe Biden (D) in November.

Fiorina, who says she is not pleased with President Donald Trump’s presidential conduct and was also Sen. Ted Cruz’s (R-TX) prospective running mate in 2016, made her remarks during an interview with the Atlantic’s “The Ticket” podcast.

“I’ve been very clear that I can’t support Donald Trump,” Fiorina said in the interview. “And elections are binary choices.”

“As citizens, our vote is more than a check on a box,” Fiorina continued. “You know, it’s a statement about where we want to go, and I think what we need now actually is real leadership that can unify the country. I am encouraged that Joe Biden is a person of humility and empathy and character. I think he’s demonstrated that through his life.”

“I think we need humility and empathy everywhere in public life right now,” Fiorina added, making her intentions on voting for Biden clear. “And I think character counts.”

Before running for president in 2016, Fiorina served as the CEO of Hewlett-Packard and ran for Senate in 2010 as a candidate representing Tea Party values. In 2016, Fiorina was met with a difficult challenge and voted for Trump.

Throughout the interview, Fiorina also discussed other Republicans who are loyal and not loyal to Trump, saying she hasn’t spoken to Cruz in some time. Fiorina also discussed John Bolton, who she claims is “desperately trying to preserve some position in the Republican Party as a conservative Republican.”