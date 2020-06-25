Connecticut Man Arrested After Claiming He Would ‘Kill a Cop’

Alexander Hassinger was arrested Wednesday afternoon following a tweet in which he asserted that he would kill a police officer.

“Imma kill a cop today and when they ask me why i did it imma tell them he was acting nervous and looked at me wrong,” Alexander Hassinger tweeted at 11:39 a.m. on Wednesday. While Hassinger has only 25 followers, his threat was noticed by a Virginian user who immediately reported it to Connecticut law enforcement authorities.

According to police reports, state police arrested Hassinger at his Sandy Hook residence just after 5:00 p.m. on charges of “harassment” and “breach of peace.” Hours later, he was out on a $10,000 bond. “I got arrested for a tweet y’all that’s wild,” he tweeted afterward. “I was arrested today for essentially cyber bullying the police while Breonna Taylor’s murderers walk free,” he added.

“threatening” and “disturbing” are the key adjectives they are using to describe my satirical tweet but while we’re here what about the disturbing and actually threatening atrocities that the police have committed not only recently but for countless years before internet exposure pic.twitter.com/5iIHJ7JK9B — you don’t know me (@forwearenothing) June 25, 2020

Hassinger has been unimpressed by the media coverage surrounding the incident so far. Though he did not respond to requests for comment, he did communicate his discontent through Twitter. “The media is really good at not telling the whole story which is no surprise,” he said Thursday morning, adding:

“Threatening” and “disturbing” are the key adjectives they are using to describe my satirical tweet but while we’re here what about the disturbing and actually threatening atrocities that the police have committed not only recently but for countless years before internet exposure

The latter tweet contained several pictures of headlines about his arrest. Hassinger has also claimed the FBI was involved, but as of the time of this writing, the bureau has not commented on the matter.