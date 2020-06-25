Democrats have attacked Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Jim Jordan (R-OH) for not wearing a face mask during congressional hearings, while not wearing them themselves.

Last week, after a Judiciary Committee markup hearing, Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-PA) went up to and attacked Jordan, the top Republican on the committee, for not wearing a mask during the hearing and called him a health risk to other members.

The confrontation “was weird,” according to a witness.

However, Dean said nothing to the committee’s chairman — Jerry Nadler (D-NY), who was captured on video during that hearing not wearing a mask either. It is not clear for how long Nadler was not wearing a mask.

Yet, two weeks ago, Dean spoke at a Black Lives Matters rally in Pottstown, Pennsylvania, where people were crowded together, including many not wearing masks or having their masks on below their chins.

She also had her own mask hanging below her chin when speaking during the rally.

And despite Dean scolding Jordan for not wearing a mask last week, she was seen not wearing a mask during a hearing on Wednesday.

Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell (D-FL), a member of the Judiciary Committee, lectured committee members about wearing the mask, singling out Jordan.

“Mr. Jordan, I find it incredibly disrespectful that you have been sitting here next to the chairman without wearing a mask, you’re putting other people’s lives and their families in danger,” she said.

Jordan retorted that every time he spoke to the chairman, he put a mask on and has maintained the proper social distance.

“The unmasking this committee should be concerned about is the unmasking that took place at the end of the Obama administration,” he said, referring to members of the Obama administration who requested to “unmask,” or know the identities of, Trump campaign officials cited in intelligence reports.

Mucarsel-Powell later tweeted a picture of Democrats wearing the mask, and Jordan not wearing one.

Last week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) asked committee chairs to require masks at all hearings, and authorized the sergeant of arms to bar anyone refusing to wear one.

