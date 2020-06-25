House Democrats blocked a procedural motion Thursday to condemn the Defund the Police movement and the riots that have emerged after George Floyd’s death.

As the House prepared to vote on the Democrat-sponsored Justice in Policing Act, Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL) introduced a motion to delay its passage to allow a vote on a proposed amendment which:

Praises law enforcement for keeping the police.

“Calls for justice for officers and others who have suffered from violence the hands of extremists.”

“Strongly condemns the violence, riots, and looting in the United States.”

“Strongly opposes any effort to establish autonomous areas within the sovereign territory of the United States.”

“Strongly opposes efforts to defund, dismantle, or disband police forces.”

Steube’s revision attempt failed with 231 votes against and 176 votes in favor. Not a single Democrat voted for Steube’s amendment.

House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Jim Jordan (R-OH) praised Steube’s amendment, saying that it would call for “justice” for police officers as well as George Floyd.

🚨🚨 Democrats just BLOCKED a vote on @RepGregSteube's resolution that calls for:

• Justice for George Floyd

• Condemns violence & rioting

• Prevents defunding of police pic.twitter.com/4j1cOeExwf — Mark Bednar (@MarkBednar) June 25, 2020

He said that the amendment would also condemn “violence and the creation of autonomous zones.”

Jordan continued:

There is a big difference between peaceful protest and rioting. There is a big difference between peaceful protests and violence. There is a big difference between peaceful protest and attacking police officers. And there is certainly a big difference between peaceful protest and forming CHAZ or CHOP or any type of autonomous zone.

“Our resolution strongly opposes what I think is one of the craziest public policy proposals I have ever seen: this idea that we’re going to defund the police,” he added.

“If we allow this defund the police concept to happen, to take root and to actually take place it will not only be tough for police officers but the communities they serve, what will happen there? It’s frightening.”

Read Steube’s amendment to condemn the Defund the Police movement and riots here.