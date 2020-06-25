Mike Pence Helps Launch Endurance Electric Pickup in Lordstown, Ohio

Vice President Mike Pence appeared at a Lordstown, Ohio factory on Thursday to help launch the new Endurance electric pickup truck.

The Vice President rode inside the pickup as it rolled through the dark in a cloud of smoke and up onto the stage while a thumping soundtrack played.

– @vp rolls on stage in an Endurance electric pickup truck in Lordstown, Ohio pic.twitter.com/VtCCuVt8dG — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) June 25, 2020

Pence applauded as he exited the vehicle from the passenger side with company executives.

“That might be the first time I’ve driven on stage,” Pence said after taking the podium.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I give you: the Lordstown Endurance,” Pence said as the crowd applauded. “It’s beautiful.”

The $52,500 electric vehicle that goes into production in 2021 is expected to appeal to the commercial and fleet market.

“I got to tell you: It’s a nice ride,” Pence said. “And I’m a truck guy. I’m currently between trucks right now, but I’m looking.”

Lordstown Motors bought an old General Motors plant that closed in Lordstown, Ohio, in order to manufacture their new vehicle.

President Trump was infuriated after General Motors closed the plant, but celebrated GM’s decision to sell the plant to Lordstown Motors (Previously known as Workhorse.)

GREAT NEWS FOR OHIO! Just spoke to Mary Barra, CEO of General Motors, who informed me that, subject to a UAW agreement etc., GM will be selling their beautiful Lordstown Plant to Workhorse, where they plan to build Electric Trucks. GM will also be spending $700,000,000 in Ohio… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 8, 2019

The GM Lordstown plant employed as many as 4,500 wprkers manufacturing the Chevy Cruze before it was closed in 2019. Lordstown Motors plans to hire 500 – 800 employees.

Pence also celebrated the news, even though the pickup is not in full production yet.

“Thanks to the resilience of this community, thanks to the innovation represented here today, once again Lordstown is going to be back big time in the making things business,” Pence said. “And you’re going to make history right here at Lordstown Motors. I believe it with all my heart.”