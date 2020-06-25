Resident Opens Fire, Kills Two Home Intrusion Suspects

Two home intrusion suspects died Tuesday after allegedly breaking into a Long Beach, California, home and being confronted by an armed resident.

KTLA reports the two suspects, 18-year-old Jose Perez and 25-year-old Sergio Pacheco, were both from Long Beach and are alleged to have broken into the home “around 12:10 a.m.”

One of the residents retrieved a gun to fight back the two suspects.

ABC 7 quotes police saying, “Both Pacheco and Perez arrived at the residence unannounced, forced their way inside and assaulted the two residents. During the altercation, one resident fired a firearm at Pacheco and Perez, who were both struck by the gunfire.”

Officers arrived to find Perez fatally wounded inside the home and Pacheco lying fatally wounded in the street.

