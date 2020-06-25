Watch Live: ‘F*ck the Police’ March to ‘Undisclosed’ Location in Washington, D.C.

Amanda House

Black Lives Matter activists are marching to “fuck the police” in Washington, DC, on Thursday.

“If we don’t get no justice, they don’t get no peace,” tweeted one account promoting the event.

The marchers will be heading to an undisclosed location. Prior to the march, organizers held a “white accomplices orientation” in Dupont Circle.

(Photo credit: Matthew Perdie / Breitbart News)

.

