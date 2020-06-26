Report: Gun Sales Surging in Minnesota

The trifecta of coronavirus fears, George Floyd protests, and the push to defund the police has resulted in surging gun sales in Minnesota.

CBS 4 reports it all began with fears of virus-related civil unrest leading to record background checks for gun sales in March 2020.

The number of background checks conducted in Minnesota in March represented a 20-year high.

Then came the May 25 death of George Floyd and the subsequent riots, after which Frontiersman Sports owner Kory Krouse said the demand for guns went through the roof.

Krouse said, “People are really scared coming in here. We had a three, four hour wait just to get up to the counter during the height of … the rioting.”

As a result of the surge, gun store inventories are down and ammunition is scarce.

On June 12, 2020, Breitbart News reported the Minneapolis city council unanimously passed a pledge to defund their city’s police department.

On June 24, 2020, Breitbart News reported gun and ammo sales were surging nationwide in the wake of the push to defund the police.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.