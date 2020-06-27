Intrusion Suspect Shot Dead While Allegedly Trying to Enter Home

An intrusion suspect who allegedly tried to make entry into a Springfield, Missouri, home Friday night died after being shot by the homeowner.

Ozarks First reports that the incident occurred around 11:00 p.m. Friday night.

Springfield Police Lieutenant Chad McIntyre indicates that the suspect was allegedly breaking into the home when he was shot.

KY3 identified the deceased suspect as 36-year-old Kenneth L. Clay. He was shot by homeowner David R. Jones, who says Clay allegedly shot first, striking him in the foot. Jones then returned fire, killing Clay.

