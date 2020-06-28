Black Lives Matter Storm Target: We Will Shut Your Business Down

On Friday night, a group of Black Lives Matter activists began shouting a political script in a Target store in Washington, D.C.

The verbal assault was led by a male with a bullhorn, who read the script in portions which were were then shouted back by the rest of the group.

They yelled, “All black people, living around this neighborhood, because you prioritize money over people, until you stop calling the police, we will continue to shut your business down.”

BLM to @Target “we will shut your buisness down” pic.twitter.com/jwP9jW5EjF — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) June 28, 2020

BLM has now entered a mini shopping center and Target in DC – no looting – they are protesting in Target now pic.twitter.com/Xz2KQ1SIBX — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) June 28, 2020

Drew Hernandez, the reporter who captured video of the Black Lives Matter performance, highlighted the lack of a police response:

I really would like to know why DC Police allowed BLM to trespass into a DC Target to make threats tonight with customers still inside — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) June 28, 2020

Black Lives Matter literally threatened @Target today in DC Apparently if that @Target in DC ever calls the cops on a black person ever again BLM will shut them down Sounds a lot like what Hawk Newsome said on Fox the other night about “burning down the system” Radicals — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) June 28, 2020

Hernandez said Instagram, which is owned by Facebook, is removing his followers after his coverage of Black Lives Matter protests.

Ever since I started covering BLM DC protests this weekend@instagram has been deleting hundreds of my followers There also is some algorithm on my account where some people attempting to follow me get unfollowed 15 seconds after the follow View count is down as well — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) June 28, 2020

The male with the bullhorn conducted a similar political performance on Thursday evening, where he led a similar event at a restaurant in the nation’s capital. Thursday’s script read:

We are here tonight while you are dining because black people are dying at the hands of the police. So, while you are dining, we are sorry for your inconvenience, but black people are dying today. While you are dining, we’re going to read you some facts about the murder of black people. We are here tonight because black lives matter. We are here tonight because black trans lives matter.

The protesters also chanted, “Free the people. Fight the power. Fuck the police.”

