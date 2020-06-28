Josh Hawley Calls to Revamp Supreme Court Nomination Process

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) said on Saturday that the Donald Trump administration needs to include grassroots conservatives more in the process to nominate Supreme Court justices after a series of losses at the Supreme Court.

Hawley said that Trump should reconsider his proposal to release another list of Supreme Court nominees ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

Hawley told Politico, “I don’t love the idea of just doing over what we have been doing in the past. The idea of issuing a new list, if it’s just going to be the same stuff and the same process, I mean I’m not wild about it. … When it comes to this whole process, we have to ask ourselves, is this vetting process, is this really working?”

A Republican-controlled Senate has confirmed a record 200 federal judges; however, Hawley said that religious conservatives are “very depressed” after Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote the decision that provided that LGBT workers could receive federal workplace protections.

The Missouri conservative argued that the Trump administration should include more grassroots conservatives in the Supreme Court nomination process.

Hawley continued:

Who actually goes out and votes for judges? It’s conservative Catholics, conservative Jews, evangelicals, Mormons. That coalition of folks is vitally important to the Republican Party. I think they feel just shocked at what’s going on with the Supreme Court, so I think it’s vital that they be heard from and involved in this process.

Other conservatives contend that the legislative and the executive branch need to counter the Supreme Court’s disappointing legal decisions.

Terry Schilling, the executive director of the American Principles Project, said, “The future of the movement is going to have to be much more willing to address our political problems through the political process. Congress needs to be much more engaged. The president needs to be much more engaged.”

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.