A man opened fire in a Red Bluff, California, Walmart Distribution Center on Saturday, killing one employee before being shot to death by police.

CNN reports the man, identified as 31-year-old Louis Lane, walked into the center around 3:30 p.m. and began shooting randomly.

He killed one employee and then got into a gun battle with police in the parking lot, where he was shot and fatally wounded.

Fox Business reports that officers killed Lane by shooting him in the chest around 3:45.

Four others were shot and wounded by Lane before he died in the shootout with police.

UPI reports Lane once worked at the distribution center, but was released from his job in February 2019 after failing to show up for his shift.

California has universal background checks, an “assault weapons” ban, gun confiscation laws, gun registration requirements, a 10-day waiting period on gun purchases, a limit on the number of guns a law-abiding citizen can purchase each month, a requirement that would-be gun purchasers first obtain a certificate of gun safety from the state, a ban on campus carry for self-defense, a ban on K-12 teachers being armed for self-defense, and background checks for ammunition purchases, among other things.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.