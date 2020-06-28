Previously Deported Illegal Alien Convicted of Kidnapping Ex-Girlfriend

A previously deported illegal alien has been convicted on federal kidnapping charges for taking his ex-girlfriend against her will and allegedly threatening to murder her in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Luis Analberto Pineda-Anchecta, a 38-year-old illegal alien from Honduras, was convicted by a federal jury last week for kidnapping his ex-girlfriend on May 15, 2019. Pineda-Anchecta faces life in prison.

According to prosecutors, Pineda-Anchecta and another masked man kidnapped the woman from her apartment complex, shoved a cloth in her mouth, and tied a cord around her head to keep the cloth in place before throwing her into the passenger seat of a vehicle.

The woman told prosecutors that Pineda-Anchecta said, “I love you and I’m going to kill you” to her as she was driven to a plot of land.

While driving the woman, Pineda-Anchecta kept his hand tightly gripped on the cord around the woman’s head. Eventually, Pineda-Anchecta stopped at a wooded area off the side of the road and proceeded to pull the woman out of the vehicle.

After being dragged to the wooded area, the woman was able to fight off Pineda-Anchecta and run into the middle of the highway to flag down motorists who stopped to help her. That’s when Pineda-Anchecta fled on foot from the scene.

On January 7, Pineda-Anchecta was convicted for illegally re-entering the United States after having already been deported. At the time, he was sentenced to seven months in prison.

