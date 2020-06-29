Coronavirus: Arizona Orders Bars, Nightclubs, Gyms to Close for at Least 30 Days

Joshua Caplan

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) on Monday ordered bars, nightclubs, and gyms to shut down for at least 30 days in response to the state experiencing a spike in Chinese coronavirus cases.

The directive, which included movie theaters and water parks, will take effect at 8:00 p.m. local time.

“We are pumping the brakes in Arizona,” Ducey said of the decision. 

