More than 60 people were shot, 16 fatally, over the course of the weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

On Sunday morning Breitbart News reported at least 20 had been shot in a 24-hour time-frame running from Friday at 4 p.m. to Saturday at 4 p.m. Seven people were killed during that interval.

On Monday morning, NBC Chicago reported the total number of shooting victims was over 60 for the weekend, with 16 people dead.

The Chicag0 Sun-Times reported one of the weekend’s fatalities was a 10-year-old girl who was “inside a Logan Square home on the Northwest Side” when she was shot in the head by a stray bullet. She was shot at 9:40 p.m. Saturday and pronounced dead just hours later.

A one-year-old boy riding in the car with his mom was also shot and killed Saturday. He and his mother were driving back from the laundromat when a car pulled up next to them and opened fire. The mother was shot as well, but her wounds were not life-threatening.

At least 100 people were shot in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago last weekend, which was Father’s Day Weekend, and 14 of them succumbed to their wounds.

On June 21, 2020, Breitbart News reported at least 56 people were shot in Chicago by Sunday morning of Father’s Day Weekend alone. Nine of those shooting victims died.

More than 30 were shot, two fatally, in Chicago the weekend before that and 35 were shot, five fatally, the weekend prior.

The Sun-Times reported 85 shot, 24 fatally, in Chicago during the last weekend of May 2020.

