Joe Biden told reporters on Tuesday that he would not release his list of potential Supreme Court nominees.

The presumptive Democrat nominee, somehow, blamed President Trump for his lack of transparency.

“One thing I hesitate to do is follow anything the President does at all because he usually does it all wrong,” Biden said after the report noted Trump promised to provide new details about his potential picks.

“I have— we are putting together a list of a group of African-American women who are qualified and have the experience to be on the Court. I am not going to release that until we go further down the line of vetting them, as well,” he said, not offering a deadline for when that would happen.

“I will be releasing a new list of Conservative Supreme Court Justice nominees, which may include some, or many of those already on the list, by September 1, 2020,” Trump wrote on Twitter:

I will be releasing a new list of Conservative Supreme Court Justice nominees, which may include some, or many of those already on the list, by September 1, 2020. If given the opportunity, I will only choose from this list, as in the past, a Conservative Supreme Court Justice… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2020

“If given the opportunity, I will only choose from this list, as in the past, a Conservative Supreme Court Justice,” he wrote in another tweet. “Based on decisions being rendered now, this list is more important than ever before (Second Amendment, Right to Life, Religous Liberty, etc.) – VOTE 2020!”

