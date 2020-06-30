Seattle Councilwoman Kshama Sawant — a self-proclaimed socialist, blamed the shooting death of a 16-year-old kid in Seattle’s CHOP zone on “capitalism.”

“Deepest condolences from Socialist Alternative and my Council office to the family and friends and fellow activists of the community member who was tragically killed in the drive-by shooting at the Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP),” Sawant tweeted Monday.

“While we await details of this tragic killing, it highlights capitalism’s brutality & endemic violence. Our movement rejects insinuations & falsehoods perpetuated by corporate & conservative media that this violence is outcome of CHOP or of our movement,” she added.

A quick recap: Seattle’s CHOP is a confederacy created by the left-wing terrorists in Antifa and Black Lives Matter. Last month they successfully blocked off six blocks of the city with their own border walls. The area is self-policed and patrolled with firearms. There are about 500 private businesses and residences stuck in this CHOP. With the blessing of Seattle’s lunatic mayor, the police precinct within the CHOP was emptied out. This is the second shooting death within the CHOP, after the first the feckless mayor said she wanted the CHOP removed.

That was more than a week ago. The CHOP still stands.

And now we have an elected councilwoman blaming the death of a 16-year-old boy and the shooting of a 14-year-old boy in critical condition on “capitalism.”

“Two African American men are dead, at a place where they claim to be working for Black Lives Matter. But they’re gone, they’re dead now,” police Chief Carmen Best said. “Enough is enough.”

Except enough is not enough… Police responded to the shooting and only found a vehicle riddled with bullet holes and covered in blood. The young victims were not even in the vehicle and police say the investigation has already been compromised due to crime scene contamination.

The younger teen, who was shot multiple times, arrived the at the hospital via a private vehicle.

The 16-year-old who died was delivered to a fire station right outside the CHOP. From there, an ambulance took him to the hospital, where he arrived 15 minutes after the young boy. He died about two hours later.

Here’s one description of what happened:

Regarding the latest shooting, police said the two teens were “presumably” the occupants of a white Jeep Cherokee SUV into which “several unidentified people” had fired shots. No suspects were in custody Monday. “Detectives searched the Jeep for evidence, but it was clear the crime scene had been disturbed,” police said on their blotter. Surveillance footage showing the East Precinct building at East Pine Street and 12th Avenue shows a frenzied scene as gunshots rang out Monday morning. “Everyone who’s not armed out here, I need them on the ground,” a voice shouts. Moments later, a gunshot can be heard and people scatter. Then, two more shots can be heard before a vehicle — apparently the white Jeep — appears to collide with a barrier or a portable toilet on 12th Avenue. The vehicle appears to back up, as six more gunshots can be heard, and then moves forward, appearing to crash again. About 10 more gunshots followed soon after.

The CHOP is full of heavily armed people who are untrained… You do the math.

But here’s an elected official blaming this fatal shooting on “capitalism” in what is a heavily controlled zone of Marxists who advertise as Marxists.

Now, I don’t blame Councilwoman Sawant for blaming this on “capitalism.” She’s obviously out of her mind. No, the people I blame are the lunatics who voted for her, who handed this woman power over their lives and city.

You get what you vote for, and Seattle is getting exactly what they deserve, and what they deserve is to have the death of a 16-year-old on their collective conscience, a kid who was probably guilty of nothing more than joy-riding.

