Store Clerk Returns Fire, Kills Alleged Armed Robber

A store clerk in Houston, Texas, returned fire Monday night, fatally wounding an alleged armed robber who was using counterfeit money.

ABC 13 reports the robbery suspect allegedly tried to make a purchase with a counterfeit bill around 10 p.m. When the clerk refused the money the suspect allegedly pulled a gun and fired a round.

The clerk responded by pulling his own gun and opening fire, shooting the robbery suspect.

First responders initially thought the suspect would survive his wounds:

Shooting: 8030 Fulton, one shot, transported to area hospital and expected to survive. #hounews CC13 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 30, 2020

But Houston Police noted the robbery suspect was pronounced dead less than two hours later.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.