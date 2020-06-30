Store Clerk Returns Fire, Kills Alleged Armed Robber

AWR Hawkins

A store clerk in Houston, Texas, returned fire Monday night, fatally wounding an alleged armed robber who was using counterfeit money.

ABC 13 reports the robbery suspect allegedly tried to make a purchase with a counterfeit bill around 10 p.m. When the clerk refused the money the suspect allegedly pulled a gun and fired a round.

The clerk responded by pulling his own gun and opening fire, shooting the robbery suspect.

First responders initially thought the suspect would survive his wounds:

But Houston Police noted the robbery suspect was pronounced dead less than two hours later.

