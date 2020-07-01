Former Oakland Raiders Super Bowl champion safety Burgess Owens won the Utah Fourth Congressional GOP primary on Tuesday night and will now face off against Rep. Ben McAdams (D-UT).

Owens decisively won the Fourth Congressional District’s primary by roughly 20 points. Owens’ victory means he will now face off against freshman swing district Democrat McAdams in the general election.

McAdams unseated former Rep. Mia Love (R-UT) during the 2018 midterm elections. The Cook Political Report rates the race as a “lean Democrat,” but Owens’ potential victory over McAdams could help the GOP retake the House majority.

Republicans need to gain a net 17 seats during the 2020 elections to regain the House majority. Utah’s Fourth Congressional District was one of the 30 congressional districts that President Donald Trump won during the 2016 presidential election but that House Democrats managed to flip during the 2018 midterm elections.

Breitbart News’s Matthew Boyle profiled Owens, noting that he has pushed a cultural renaissance in the country to better advocate for God, country, and families in Congress.

Owens told Boyle in February:

My generation has dropped the ball. We have allowed the socialists and Marxists to get in our school systems and teach our kids a different way than we were brought up. Kaepernick is a good example. In today’s society, our greatest enemy is socialists and Marxists who lay in wait and attack our most vulnerable. In this case, you have kids going to school fresh-eyed and excited about life and looking forward to a great future, but they come out anti-American Marxists. We have to understand that’s what we’re up against as Americans, and we have to make sure our kids have a better future and more positive future with love for country, God, and family—and we have to start fighting against this evil of socialism and Marxism.

Owens said in an interview with Breitbart News Saturday in May that “Democrats must have” Utah’s Fourth District “to keep their power. We must have it to take back our country.”