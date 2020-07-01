Mystery Jeffrey Epstein Statue Discovered in Albuquerque

A mystery statue of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was found in downtown Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Wednesday morning.

People reported seeing what appeared to be a bronze statue of the deceased pedophile placed in front of Albuquerque’s old city hall, according to a report by KOAT.

Below the statue was a plaque, which read:

Jeffrey (January 20, 1953 – August 10, 2019) Epstein was an American Financier, who started as a teacher and worked his way up from a low level assistant to being one of the top financial advisers in the U.S.A. He had a home in New Mexico, Zorro Ranch. He was also a rapist who died in prison.

The plaque then went on to list several court cases involving the late disgraced financier and his victims. And at the bottom, there was a statement, which read, “Generously provided to Bernalillo County by The Antlion Entertainment ‘Art’ Collective.”

The erection of the controversial Epstein statue arrives in the wake of statues of non-controversial figures being toppled by protesters across the country — such as first U.S. president George Washington and former president and Union Army General during the Civil War Ulysses S. Grant.

The bizarre Epstein statue, however, did not last long, as it was removed by the time KOAT arrived on the scene, according to the report, which added that city officials say they are looking into how the statue got onto city property in the first place.

