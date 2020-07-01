Topless BLM Protester Awkwardly Dances, Berates NYPD Officers

A Black Lives Matter activist danced and stripped in front of New York Police Department officers outside of the One Police Plaza in New York as the individual attempted to ridicule them for doing their jobs.

The incident, which was caught on tape by Town Hall’s Julio Rosas, shows the activist perform a dance in front of the officers before berating them.

Protesters heckled the NYPD officers, including the dancer from above, who called the black officer a traitor to his people and a “fucking black Judas.” pic.twitter.com/uB63nIExrT — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 1, 2020

Shortly after the dance, the protester removed his-or-her top and began mocking the officers, claiming that they can’t even “read a f*cking history book.”

“I can’t believe y’all are getting paid to sit there like f*cking idiots,” said another protester nearby. “You guys go to clown college for like 26 weeks…”

The dancing protester then stepped in and stated, “You know, a hairdresser has to go to school for longer than you do.”

An individual said as he pointed to black officers:

Half of you don’t even have a college education to be out here making demands about the people when you can’t even read a f*cking history book and know where you come from. But you want to sit here and tell me that you’re educated enough to make demands about shit you know nothing about.

The individual then began targeting black officers, telling them they are traitors to their race and insisted they are like the “black Judas.”

“You should f*cking know better,” the unidentified person said, pointing directly to two black officers. “You should know better. Traitor! Traitor to your fucking people. You’re like the fucking black Judas.”

Shortly after the protester’s dance performance, officers were swarmed with other activists in the area and had to take action by telling them to back up.

NYPD officers tell the crowd to back up after a few agitators got in some of the officers’ faces. pic.twitter.com/neybQOn0CV — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 1, 2020

“Back up,” said one officer. “You’re not going to surround us.”

A protester in the crowd can be heard calling the officer a “p*ssy,” telling him to “put the stick down.”