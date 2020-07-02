BLM Los Angeles Co-Founder: ‘We Live in A City that Is Largely Liberal White Supremacists’

Black Lives Matter activists in Los Angeles believe that they live in a city that is filled with “liberal white supremacists.”

“So it’s important as we say things — like I see your sign ‘fuck Donald Trump,’ yeah ‘fuck Donald Trump’ — that we remember that we live in a city that is largely liberal white supremacists,” Dr. Melina Abdullah, co-founder of Black Lives Matter LA told an enthusiastic crowd in a video posted by the People’s City Council on Wednesday:

“As we talk about a white supremacist terrorist like Donald Trump remember that we live in a city that is largely liberal white supremacists. So, when you say ‘Fuck Donald Trump, make sure you say Fuck Eric Garcetti’” – @docmellymel Thank you @_PublicComment_ pic.twitter.com/jkSiQBR1sD — People's City Council – Los Angeles (@PplsCityCouncil) July 1, 2020

Abdullah, a professor of Pan-African Studies at Cal State LA, went on to describe liberal white supremacists as those who have “black friends that sit at the dinner table” and those who “speak Spanish.”

“So the kind of white supremacists that have black friends that sit at the dinner table. Right? That brag about having served in the Peace Corps. Right? That speak Spanish. Right?” she asked.

“The kind of white supremacist who will smile in your face but enact policies that kill our people,” she added, calling Trump a “white supremacist terrorist” and encouraging the crowd to shout, “fuck Eric Garcetti.”

The claim of liberal white supremacists purportedly dominating L.A. comes as activists across the nation demand the removal of historic monuments in the name of racial justice — even those that are unrelated to the Confederacy.

The New York Times heightened the demands on Wednesday, publishing a piece detailing several grievances against Mount Rushmore, “citing its location on ‘Indigenous land,’ the sculptor’s purported ties to white supremacy, and two of its subjects’ slave ownership,” as Breitbart News detailed:

Mount Rushmore was built on land that belonged to the Lakota tribe and sculpted by a man who had strong bonds with the Ku Klux Klan. It features the faces of 2 U.S. presidents who were slaveholders.https://t.co/pHmJScnYbb — The New York Times (@nytimes) July 1, 2020

The Times piece follows several instances of activists taking matters into their own hands, vandalizing and destroying various historic monuments and sculptures in their self-described quest for justice.

Last month, vandals in Madison, Wisconsin, destroyed a statue of Col. Hans Christian Heg, described as “an immigrant from Norway who died fighting for the Union against slavery.” Demonstrators decapitated the statue and threw it into a nearby lake: