CNN: Shootings, Murder Surge in Democrat-Controlled Cities

Shootings and murder are surging in Chicago, Los Angeles, Milwaukee, New York City, and Philadelphia, all of which are Democrat-controlled cities.

CNN reports murders in Milwaukee are up 95 percent this year. They note murders in Philadelphia rose 24 percent as shootings rose 57 percent, and Los Angeles witnessed a 250 percent increase in murders during the first week of June alone.

Shootings have surged by 44 percent in NYC, compared to the number of shootings at this same point in time last year, and murder is up 23 percent.

On June 29, 2020, Breitbart News reported NYC witnessed over 11o shootings during a period of nine days.

On June 28, 2020, Breitbart News reported NYC witnessed 11 shooting victims in under 12 hours.

CNN reported 60 people were shot, at least 14 fatally last weekend in Chicago. The deaths included a one-year-old boy and a 10-year-old girl.

Breitbart News reported at least 100 people were shot in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago over Father’s Day Weekend 2020, and 14 of them succumbed to their wounds.

On June 21, 2020, Breitbart News reported at least 56 people were shot in Chicago by Sunday morning of Father’s Day Weekend alone, and that nine of those shooting victims died.

More than 30 were shot, two fatally, in Chicago the weekend before Father’s Day and 35 were shot, five fatally, the weekend prior to that.

The Sun-Times reported 85 shot, 24 fatally, in Chicago during the last weekend of May 2020.

On June 25, 2020, the Washington Post noted that out of the top 20 cities for violent crime in America, 17 have Democrat mayors.

