John Bolton’s Tell-All Memoir Sells 780,000 Copies in First Week

John Bolton’s new tell-all book about the Trump administration has sold more than 780,000 copies in its first week, making Bolton the latest former Trump administration official to cash in on a book bashing the president.

Bolton’s book, The Room Where It Happened, is a negative take of the Trump administration during his 18 months as national security adviser. Bolton was reportedly paid a $2 million advance.

The Room Where It Happened fell short of former FBI Director James Comey’s A Higher Loyalty in first week sales but still ranks as one of the best-selling books of the Trump era, according to The Hill‘s Joe Concha.

Bolton’s memoir came unusually quickly after he left the administration in late 2019 in relation to other books by former officials. Trump has said he fired Bolton, while Bolton claims he resigned.

The White House attempted to block Bolton’s book from publishing after he failed to complete a national security review process for former officials, but a judge ruled that it was impossible since advance copies of the book had already been widely distributed.

The judge harshly criticized Bolton, however, saying that he “gambled with the national security of the United States” and exposed the U.S. to harm by not completing a review of his book for classified information.

Bolton could also face legal and financial consequences due to not completing the review.

