Illegal Alien Charged with Secretly Recording 15-Year-Old Girl in Bathroom

An illegal alien has been charged with child sexual exploitation after allegedly secretly recording a 15-year-old girl in a bathroom at his home on multiple occasions.

Agustin Aguilar-Lopez, a 37-year-old illegal alien, was arrested and charged in Des Moines, Iowa, after his wife discovered recordings on his cell phone of a 15-year-old girl in the bathroom of their home.

Aguilar-Lopez was charged with three felony counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. Police allege that Aguilar-Lopez secretly recorded the girl in the bathroom of their home numerous times between April and June of this year.

Police said Aguilar-Lopez allegedly admitted that he had been recording the girl, saying, “he wanted to see her naked” as his motive.

Aguilar-Lopez is currently being held in local jail on a $30,000 bond and the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency have placed a detainer on him. An ICE detainer ensures that an illegal alien will be turned over to federal immigration officials if released from local custody at any time, rather than being freed into the U.S.

