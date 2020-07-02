Protesters Place ‘Body Bags’ Outside Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office

Hannah Bleau

Protesters in Jacksonville, Florida — home of the upcoming GOP convention — placed body bags outside of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) on Thursday, following nationwide Black Lives Matter protests demanding police reform.

Demonstrators gathered on the steps of JSO, placing what appeared to be several makeshift “body bags” outside the building. Protesters reportedly held signs reading, “Tear Down Systemic Racism” and “White Supremacy & Racism Is Destroying Amerikka,” according to local news outlet First Coast News:

The organizers told Action News Jax that the body bags represent “those who are killed by JSO’s bullets”:

Last month, JSO responded to reports of a potential suicide but later discovered an officer-dressed mannequin hanging above an Interstate-95 overpass, in what appeared to be a mock lynching. The mannequin was dressed in a New York City Police Department (NYPD) uniform with a pig mask:

All developments come as protests continue to pop up across the country, as Black Lives Matter activists demand police reform and, in some cases, the complete dismantling of the police force.

Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) has responded to the demands from activists, pledging to slash $1 billion from NYPD’s budget — a move President Trump has sharply criticized:

