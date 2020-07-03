Attorneys Charged with Throwing Molotov Cocktail at NYPD Freed on Bail

A pair of attorneys who have been charged with throwing a molotov cocktail at a packed New York City Police Department (NYPD) vehicle during riots have been released on bail.

Colinford Mattis, 32-years-old, and Urooj Rahman, 31-years-old, were released on bail in New York City this week thanks to a ruling by an appeals court. The pair were previously ordered back to jail last month while they await trial.

Rahman, federal prosecutors allege, was recorded on surveillance footage throwing a Molotov cocktail inside a parked NYPD vehicle during a night of riots in the city. The vehicle was packed with police officers at the time.

Mattis, according to prosecutors, quickly helped Rahman flee the scene by driving the getaway car, which was followed by NYPD officers. In their vehicle, NYPD found several items for making Molotov cocktails, and prosecutors now say the two had planned to distribute firebombs to rioters.

Mattis worked at the Pryor Cashman corporate law firm, and Rahman is a human rights lawyer.

The two face a maximum of 45 years in prison for using explosives, arson, possessing and making destructive devices, using an explosive to commit a felony, arson conspiracy, and civil disorder.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.