Donald Trump: ‘We Only Kneel to Almighty God’

President Donald Trump declared in a fiery speech delivered at Mount Rushmore’s Independence Day celebration on Friday that “we only kneel to Almighty God.”

“We stand tall, we stand proud, and we only kneel to Almighty God,” Trump said to applause.

“This is who we are,” he continued. This is what we believe, and these are the values that will guide us as we strive to build an even better and greater future.”

Trump’s statement that Americans “only kneel to Almighty God” follows several instances of far-left protesters demanding police officers take a knee to demonstrate solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

The president addressed the mounting tensions in the country by carefully laying out the left’s tactics, exposing their political weapon of cancel culture, “driving people from their jobs shaming dissenters and demanding total submission from anyone who disagrees.”

“This is the very definition of totalitarianism, and it is completely alien to our culture and to our values, and it has absolutely no place in the United States of America,” he said.

“In our schools, our newsrooms, even our corporate board rooms, there is a new far-left fascism that demands absolute allegiance,” the president explained.

“If you do not speak its language, performance, rituals, recite its mantras, and follow its commandments, then you will be censored, banished, blacklisted, persecuted, and punished,” the commander-in-chief added. “Not gonna happens to us.”