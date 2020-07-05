2 Dead, 8 Wounded in Sunday Morning SC Nightclub Shooting

Two people were killed and eight wounded early Sunday morning in a Greenville, South Carolina, night club shooting.

MSN reports a deputy was driving by the Lavish Lounge on White Horse Road at around 2:00am when he heard gunfire. He radioed for help and deputies went inside and found “multiple victims.”

The responding deputies also learned some victims had already been transported to hospitals in “personal vehicles.”

The Associated Press reports Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis confirmed all the gunfire occurred inside the building while the nightclub was hosting “some type of concert.”

He said, “We don’t really have a person of interest that we can name,” but Greenville County Sheriff’s Lt. Jimmy Bolt said deputies are seeking two suspects.

The AP notes Governor Henry McMaster (R) has not lifted restrictions on large crowds and had recently warned that “those operating nightclubs illegally or holding concerts against his orders don’t have to be caught in the act to face criminal charges.”

Sheriff Lewis indicated it was clear that Lavish Lounge “patrons weren’t 6 feet (2 meters) apart.”

