Epstein Victims’ Lawyer Warns Ghislaine Maxwell Will Die in Jail

An American lawyer representing victims of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein fears British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell will also die in prison because she “knows too much.”

Maxwell was arrested Thursday in the U.S. and charged with conspiracy to entice minors and transport girls as young as 14 to commit sex acts, the federal indictment states.

Lawyer Spencer Kuvin told the Daily Mail there are fears among Epstein’s victims Maxwell, 58, “knows too much” and there are powerful people who will work to prevent her testifying in court.

“I don’t think she is going to get out of jail alive,” Kuvin said. “I said the same thing about Jeffrey Epstein and people laughed at me.”

“I think she knows way too much information – I just have this gut feeling.”

Jeffrey Epstein was arrested last July but died in prison less than a month later while awaiting trial on charges of sex trafficking minors.

Maxwell has not entered a plea but strongly denies any allegations of sexual misconduct made against her.

Her arrest sparked actress Rose McGowan to tweet an old photo Friday showing Epstein, Maxwell, and Harvey Weinstein, with their faces crossed out. “Now get Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew,” she wrote.

Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Audrey Strauss, said Maxwell was allegedly involved in the sexual assault and abuse of minors with Epstein from 1994 to 1997.

“You will recall that the indictment against Jeffrey Epstein charged Epstein with sexual abuse from 2002 through 2005,” she said in a press conference on Thursday. “This case against Ghislaine Maxwell is the prequel to the earlier case.”

“Starting in 1994 until at least 1997, Maxwell had a personal and professional relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. Maxwell was among Epstein’s closest associates and helped him exploit girls who were as young as 14 years old.”

“Maxwell played a critical role in helping Epstein to identify, befriend and groom minor victims for abuse,” she said, adding Maxwell also participated in the abuse in some cases.