Newt Gingrich: Joe Biden’s 4th of July Video ‘Most Anti-American’ Speech by Presidential Candidate — Ever

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich panned former Vice President Joe Biden’s short speech on the Fourth of July, saying it “may be the most anti-American speech ever given by an American presidential candidate.”

Biden delivered a short video address on Twitter from his home in Wilmington, Delaware, in which he told Americans that the November election offered “a chance to rip the roots of systemic racism out of this country,” implying the country itself was racist by design.

.@JoeBiden's July 4th message mentions slavery, the Civil War, systemic racism: "This Independence Day, let’s not just celebrate the words. Let’s celebrate that promise and commit to work — the work we must do to fulfill that promise." @cbsnews pic.twitter.com/zAQVw8Unxn — Bo Erickson CBS (@BoKnowsNews) July 4, 2020

Our nation was founded on a simple idea: We're all created equal. We've never lived up to it — but we've never stopped trying. This Independence Day, let's not just celebrate those words, let's commit to finally fulfill them. Happy #FourthOfJuly! pic.twitter.com/1WrATlx8Xl — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 4, 2020

In a lengthy Twitter thread, Gingrich took apart Biden’s speech:

Biden’s 245 word,97 second long Fourth of July statement may be the most anti-American speech ever given by an American presidential candidate. He omits the Creator in his shortened version of the Declaration of Independence. — newtgingrich (@newtgingrich) July 5, 2020

Biden admits “all men are created equal”but in the modern secular left fashion forgets to mention that they are created by God and their rights come from God.Then he defames Jefferson limiting the Founding Father, Founder of the University of Virginia, etc to one idea-slaveowner — newtgingrich (@newtgingrich) July 5, 2020

He reduces the Union’s war which led to abolishing slavery to “ravages” when the Union Army marched to the Battle Hymn of the Republic singing “as Christ died to make men Holy let us die to make men free”—and they did die for freedom. Biden’s snub of these brave men is tragic — newtgingrich (@newtgingrich) July 5, 2020

Biden then skips killing volunteer civil rights workers in Mississippi, the courage of the sit ins, Eisenhower sending in US Army to integrate Little Rock schools against a Democratic Governor,JFK fighting segregation in Mississippi and Alabama to one ugly symbol Bull Connor — newtgingrich (@newtgingrich) July 5, 2020

Biden then skips the massive 1963 rally at Lincoln Memorial, Martin Luther King Jrs I Have a Dream speech (that his children could be judged not by the color of their skin but by the content of their character),the National Holiday to honor him, the Memorial to him on the Mall — newtgingrich (@newtgingrich) July 5, 2020

Biden’s America is “the marginalized, the demonized, the isolated, the oppressed” so after 48 years in Washington Biden will now fix everything he failed to fix for nearly a half century. Apparently in Biden’s America there has been no progress — newtgingrich (@newtgingrich) July 5, 2020

America has had a Black President,22 Black Cabinet Officers, 2 Black Supreme Court Justices, 224 other Black federal judges, 10 Black US Senators,153 elected Black members of the US House, and nearly 400 Black admirals and generals. 39 of the 100 largest cities have Black Mayors. — newtgingrich (@newtgingrich) July 5, 2020

In contrast, Gingrich praised President Donald Trump’s speech at Mount Rushmore on Friday, declaring: “Donald Trump’s Mt. Rushmore speech just might win him the reelection.”

