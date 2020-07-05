WATCH: NYPD Seeks Man Caught on Video Shooting Pedestrians

The New York Police Department (NYPD) is looking for a man who opened fire on two innocents July 3, on a sidewalk at 41 New Lots Avenue in New York City (NYC).

Fox News reported that the shooting occurred just before 7 p.m. A female was shot and wounded in the incident and a male was shot and killed.

NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison posted a video that captures the moment the gunman opened fire:

The male was subsequently pronounced dead at the hospital. Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or DM @NYPDTips All calls are strictly confidential — Chief Rodney Harrison (@NYPDDetectives) July 3, 2020

On June 29, Breitbart News reported that more than 110 people had been shot in NYC over a nine-day period. Those victims were struck by bullets in approximately 83 different shootings.

On June 21, Breitbart News reported that shootings surged in NYC after the plainclothes anti-crime unit was disbanded.

A law enforcement source told the New York Post, “This is what the politicians wanted — no bail, nobody in Rikers, cops not arresting anyone. All those things equal people walking around on the street with guns, shooting each other.”

