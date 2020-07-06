Joe Biden Promises to ‘Transform’ U.S. After Vowing to ‘Rip the Roots of Systemic Racism Out of This Country’

Joe Biden continued his leftist dog-whistle rhetoric on Sunday when he said he will “transform” America.

“We’re going to beat Donald Trump,” Biden wrote on Twitter. “And when we do, we won’t just rebuild this nation — we’ll transform it”:

"We're going to beat Donald Trump. And when we do, we won't just rebuild this nation — we'll transform it."

The promise comes on the heels of a dark Independence Day message in which he vowed to “rip out” what he sees as “systemic racism” in the country:

"Our nation was founded on a simple idea: We're all created equal. We've never lived up to it — but we've never stopped trying. This Independence Day, let's not just celebrate those words, let's commit to finally fulfill them."

“It’s been a constant push-and-pull between two parts of our character: the idea that all men and women–all people–are created equal, and the racism that has torn us apart,” he said.

“We have a chance now to give the marginalized, the demonized, the isolated, [and] the oppressed a full share of the American dream,” Biden continued.

“We have the chance to rip the roots of systemic racism out of this country.”

Biden seems bent on “transforming” the country and will use George Floyd’s death or coronavirus to do it:

Joe Biden calls coronavirus an "incredible opportunity…to fundamentally transform the country"

“And I truly think, if we do this right, we have an incredible opportunity to not just dig out of this crisis, but to fundamentally transform the country,” Biden said in May.

He said on April 22:

I believe, because, sort of, the blinders have been taken off, because of this COVID crisis, I think people are realizing, “My Lord. Look at what is possible. Look at the institutional changes we can make – without us becoming a ‘socialist country,’ or any of that malarkey – that we can make to provide the opportunities to change the institutional drawbacks …” from education, all the way through to all the other things we talked about.

On April 17, Biden said, “We have an opportunity now to take, in a recovery act, a real recovery. We can fundamentally change the science relating to global warming.”

And on April 16, he said, “I think we have an opportunity now to significantly change the mindset of the American people, things they weren’t ready to do, even two, three years ago,” all thanks to the virus.

