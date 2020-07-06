WATCH – Family of 8-Year-Old Shot in Atlanta: ‘You Killed Your Own’

The father of 8-year-old Secoriea Turner took part in a press conference in which he said, “They say Black Lives Matter. You killed your own.”

CNN reports that 8-year-old Turner was killed Saturday night while riding with her mother, Charmaine Turner, who had a friend driving. “The driver was attempting to enter a parking lot at 1238 Pryor Road where a group of individuals illegally placed barricades. Someone in the group opened fire on the vehicle,” and Turner was shot. According to the Associated Press, the shooting occurred “near Wendy’s restaurant where Rayshard Brooks was killed by a white police officer on June 12.”

The father, Secoriya Williamson, stood and spoke at the press conference while the girl’s mother sat next to him.

11 Alive reporter Natasha Lance posted video of Williamson speaking: “They say Black Lives Matter. You killed your own. You killed your own this time. Just because of a barrier? They killed my baby because she crossed a barrier and made a u-turn. You killed a child. She didn’t do nothing to nobody.”

Turner’s mom then spoke at the press conference, where she pleaded for help in identifying the person or persons responsible for killing her little girl.

She said, “Help me, help my baby, she was only 8-years old.”

The mother said, “Right now, it’s 6:30, she would have been on Tick-Tock dance [on] her phone. [Would have] just got finished eating.”

Turner’s mother went on to say she understands the tension over racial matters, but she added, “We ain’t got nothing to do with that. We innocent. We didn’t mean harm. My baby didn’t mean harm.”

The Associated Press reported that a $10,000 reward is being offered for information on the individuals believed to have fired the rounds that struck Turner.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D) is urging witnesses to come forward and help law enforcement find those responsible for the child’s death.

