Stacey Abrams: GOP Suppressing Vote Because They Know ‘World Changes’ if Trump Loses

Failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams warned on Tuesday evening that Republicans are working overdrive in 2020 to suppress the vote because they know that “the world changes” if former Vice President Joe Biden wins the White House.

In an Instagram live session, Abrams, the voting rights advocate, said she is telling young voters that “this is not just the most consequential election” of their lifetime, but this is also “the whole ballgame.”

“This is about power,” Abrams said, saying the election is about “the power to shape your moral vision and make it real.”

She added that Republicans are intent on discouraging voters from casting ballots because, after the 2018 election cycle, they know young voters “are winning.”

Abrams said she is urging as many people as possible to vote by mail to make it safer and easier for others who do not have a choice but to vote in-person on Election Day to cast their ballots at the polls. These voters include displaced or disabled people along with those who do not trust the system or have various language barriers.

Abrams also said Democrats got caught flat-footed and “distracted” after Barack Obama’s presidential wins and did not realize the “other side” was “dismantling everything that made it possible.”

She said while the Voting Rights Act did not fix democracy, it was extremely effective in allowing black and brown people to build coalitions with white voters. Abrams said Republicans realized it was so effective in getting Obama elected that they immediately started to dismantle the Voting Rights Act because “more people of color were able to participate in the process” because of landmark civil rights legislation.