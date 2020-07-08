The publisher of a book about the harmful trend of young women embracing the transgender ideology has been blocked by Amazon from advertising the publication on its website.

The book, Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters, focuses on how the transgender movement is hurting young women by trying to normalize the idea that the can live as something other than their biological sex, including undergoing life-altering surgery.

CBN News reported on the development:

A new book out this summer by author Abigail Shrier documents a transgender trend you might not have heard of: cluster outbreaks among female friendship groups in middle school, high school, and college. “This is the new anorexia,” Shrier told CBN News. “Girls in distress are deciding with their friends that the source of their distress must be gender dysphoria. They’ve decided it’s severe discomfort in their biological sex.” “Now we know that isn’t so because it doesn’t look like gender dysphoria, but my book explores the medical, the psychological and the cultural conditions that allowed this to skyrocket among this population,” Shrier explained.

Amazon informed Regnery, the book’s publisher, that it would not accept advertising because it “contains elements that may not be appropriate for all audiences, which may include ad copy/book content that infers or claims to diagnose, treat or question sexual orientation.”

