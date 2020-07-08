The far left, led by Reps. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), is championing a reform measure dubbed the “BREATHE Act,” which contains a slew of radical proposals, including the call to incentivize states to pass laws that expand voting access, allowing “local and State resident voting for undocumented people.”

The proposal, drafted in partnership with the Movement for Black Lives, aims to overhaul the U.S. criminal justice system, providing a range of radical changes — from defunding the police and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to establishing a commission tasked with designing reparations for victims of “mass criminalization.”

An overview of the proposal devotes a section to ensuring “democratic, fair, and secure voting processes that are free from racial discrimination and voter suppression in every State.”

The proposed measures include “enfranchising all formerly and presently incarcerated people in federal elections,” “creating a public financing program for campaigns that are powered by small dollar contributions,” “incentivizing States to increase voter turnout,” and “incentivizing States to pass laws that expand voting access.”

In addition to enfranchising past and present incarcerated individuals, the leftists call forI:C laws specifically “allowing local and State resident voting for undocumented people.”

Additionally, the proposal calls for “full and free access” to a “lifetime of education for undocumented people,” as well as a jobs program that targets the “most economically disadvantaged individuals, including groups that disproportionately include Black cis- and trans women, formerly incarcerated people, undocumented people, and disabled people.”

Notably, the radial proposal also calls for the removal of federal laws that criminalize illegal border entry, as well as the full dismantlement of ICE and Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

“We can start to envision through this bill a new version for public safety — a new vision for public safety, one that protects and affirms black lives,” Tlaib said on Tuesday.