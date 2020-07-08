A police chase through Newberg, Oregon, ended abruptly on Monday when one car thief collided with another.

Randy Lee Cooper and Kristin Nicole Begue became victims of comic irony when the Toyota Land Cruiser that Cooper had allegedly stolen hit Begue’s vehicle during his flight from the Newberg-Dundee police.

Authorities descended on the scene to arrest Cooper and discovered that the other car involved in the collision, a Buick Regal, had also been reported stolen three weeks prior. In addition to the stolen vehicle, Begue was also found to be driving under the influence.

Police in Newberg caught a break Sunday when a man accused of stealing an SUV crashed into a separate, unrelated stolen car after a brief chase.https://t.co/yN2JtqbI8O — KOIN News (@KOINNews) July 6, 2020

Cooper was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, attempting to elude police, assault, and reckless driving. Begue faces charges of driving under the influence and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.