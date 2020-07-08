Watch: Joe Biden Can’t Bring Himself to Say ‘America First’

Presumptive Democrat nominee for president Joe Biden couldn’t bring himself to say “America First” during a NowThis News broadcast on Wednesday.

Biden has often attacked Donald Trump’s “America First” mantra.

Referring to Trump, Biden said, “This guy’s whole idea of America— America on its own has meant America alone. We’re out there by ourselves.”

In April, Biden attacked Trump’s “America First” position.

“If, in fact, for example, we solve the problem in the United States of America and you don’t solve it in other parts of the world, you know what’s going to happen,” Biden told CBS 4.

“You’re going to have travel bans, you’re going to not be able to do, have economic intercourse around the world,” he said.

“Look, when America goes alone— when America is first, it’s America alone. And the idea that we’re stepping back from the world leadership that we in fact engaged in during the virus and the pandemics in the past, it is leaving it leaderless as a matter of fact.”

Last week, Biden was asked if he’s been tested “for some degree of cognitive decline.”

ὄ Biden admitted today he's "been tested" and is "constantly tested." Did Biden take a cognitive test? What were the results? Why is he getting frequently tested? pic.twitter.com/A4NCC8w2wC — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) June 30, 2020

“I’ve been tested and I’m constantly tested,” Biden responded.

“All you’ve got to do is watch me, and I can hardly wait to compare my cognitive capability to the cognitive capability of the man I’m running against,” he said.

Former White House Physician Dr. Ronny Jackson disputed that notion in an appearance on The Kyle Olson Show.

“I think that he’s old enough now that he’s having cognitive difficulties and that just happens. It’s part of growing old,” Jackson said.

“If (Trump) goes head-to-head with Joe Biden cognitively, there just wouldn’t be much of a comparison. It would be very one-sided,” Jackson said.

Kyle Olson is a reporter for Breitbart News. He is also host of The Kyle Olson Show, syndicated on Michigan radio stations on Saturdays. Listen to segments on YouTube. Follow him on Twitter, like him on Facebook, and follow him on Parler.