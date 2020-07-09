Chicago Man Charged with First-Degree Murder in Killing of Toddler

A Chicago man was arrested Thursday and charged with beating a 23-month-old boy to death.

Police arrested Michael Robinson, 23, on the 4200 block of South Calumet Avenue around 12 pm. The suspect allegedly punched 23-month-old Antwun Gayden multiple times in the face. Despite immediate action to save his life, Gayden was pronounced dead at Comer Children’s Hospital. The Cook County medical examiner’s office ruled the killing a child abuse-related homicide.

Robinson was arrested at the scene of the killing, according to police. On Thursday, Robinson was charged with first-degree murder. He will appear before a judge Friday.

Robinson has no prior arrest history in Chicago, and the family has never had contact with the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services before now.

“It’s bad enough that there’s kids getting shot, now we got kids being beat,” neighbor Lance Lee remarked to local news. “I don’t know what’s going on.”