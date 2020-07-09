Michael Cohen Back in Federal Custody

President Donald Trump’s former attorney, Michael Cohen, was returned to federal custody on Thursday after being temporarily released during the coronavirus pandemic.

The former Trump personal attorney was transferred to a federal detention center in Brooklyn on Thursday according to his lawyer, Jeffrey Levine. Cohen had been released to temporary home confinement by the Department of Justice due to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.

The former “fixer” and his wife were spotted dining out with another couple in Manhattan on Thursday by the New York Post, an incident that his attorney said may have led to his return to custody. According to the Post:

The BOP form for furlough applications requires that an inmate provide a furlough address and acknowledge by signature that “I am authorized to be only in the area of the destination shown above and at ordinary stopovers or points on a direct route to or from that destination.” Conditions listed on the form also include a provision that says, “I will not leave the area of my furlough without permission, with exception of traveling to the furlough destination, and returning to the institution.”

Levine has denied the accusations, telling the Post his client “did not violate any of the terms and conditions of his release … and any assertion or suggestion to the contrary would be wholly inaccurate and untrue.”

Cohen pleaded guilty in August 2018 to charges including bank and campaign finance fraud, as well as income tax evasion. He also admitted to lying to Congress during the investigation into Trump’s alleged connections to Russia.

Cohen was originally serving his time in the New York State Otisville Correctional Facility, with a planned 2021 release. Despite being back in federal custody, he has not yet been returned to the prison to which he was sentenced.