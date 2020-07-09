NYT Accuses Tucker Carlson of ‘Nativist Smears’ as It Continues to Employ Individuals with History of Racist Statements

The New York Times on Wednesday took issue with Fox News’s Tucker Carlson over his criticisms of far-left lawmakers, accusing him of unleashing “nativist smears.” The attempted lecture comes as the Times continues to employ several individuals — from editors to fact-checkers — who have made waves with racist utterances of their own.

The Times took specific issue with Carlson’s recent critiques of Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) after the conservative firebrand suggested that she and many of those within her caucus “actually hate America.” He renewed those criticisms on Tuesday night.

“There are many of us here who do like this country,” Carlson said, emphasizing that “we live here.”

“We don’t want to destroy it. We have every right to fight to preserve our nation and our heritage and our culture,” he said.

“And when vandals like Tammy Duckworth and Ilhan Omar tell us that we’re not allowed to question their patriotism, even as they scream about how horrible America is, we have every right to laugh in their faces, and we should,” Carlson added.

The Times described Carlson’s defense of American patriotism as “nativist attacks on Democratic women of color,” contending that the “attacks” are “hardly new” for Carlson and President Trump.

Despite the paper’s assertion, Carlson issued no such attack in his monologue, rather highlighting and responding to the stream of anti-America remarks routinely offered by ultra-progressive Democrats, like the members of the “Squad.” For example, Omar this week called for “dismantling” systems of oppression, which includes America’s “economy and political systems.”

“If anyone should love America, it’s Ilhan Omar,” Carlson said Tuesday. “This country rescued her from a squalid Kenyan refugee camp and made her a national figure. Quite an ascent. But Ilhan Omar is not grateful. She hates us for it.”

Meanwhile, the Times — while pointing fingers and accusing others of launching nativist attacks — has largely failed to address the racial animus in its own newsroom and continues to employ individuals with a history of controversial racist remarks, demonstrating the establishment media outlet’s stunning double standard on the issue of race.

Breitbart News exposed the “years-long history of antisemitic and racist comments” of Times editor Tom Wright-Piersanti last August, which came as the senior editor outlined the outlet’s plan to target the president over racial issues following the failure of the years-long Russia-collusion narrative.

“I was going to say ‘Crappy Jew Year,’ but one of my resolutions is to be less anti-Semitic,” Wright-Piersanti tweeted on January 1, 2010. “So…. HAPPY Jew Year. You Jews.”

As Breitbart News reported:

One tweet that is still public is from the early morning of New Years Day in 2010, when he admits he is antisemitic but announced that his New Years resolution was to be less antisemitic—even though the tweet’s content mocks Jewish people. “I was going to say ‘Crappy Jew Year,’ but one of my resolutions is to be less anti-Semitic,” Wright-Piersanti tweeted on Jan. 1, 2010, at 9:35 a.m. “So…. HAPPY Jew Year. You Jews.” Another one from the evening of Dec. 15, 2009, includes a photograph of a vehicle with what looks like a Menorah–culturally and religiously associated with the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah–on the roof. Wright-Piersanti commented: “Who called the Jew-police?” Breitbart News has not been able to determine what Wright meant by “the Jew-police,” and the New York Times has not yet responded to requests for comment on this matter.

He also tweeted racially insensitive statements on Asians and Indians, as Breitbart News extensively detailed.

Even though the Times later admitted that the tweets were, in fact, racist and antisemitic and a “clear violation of our standards,” it continues to employ Wright-Piersanti, who has been at the Times for over six years, according to LinkedIn.

The following month, Jazmine Hughes, an associate editor of New York Times Magazine, was also exposed for unleashing a slew of racist and antisemitic remarks on social media. Some of those tweets have yet to be deleted:

.@allisona15 good morning everyone except for white women, and especially and deliberately except for you — Jazmine Hughes (@jazzedloon) November 11, 2016

*a convo in 2100*

1: yo why does Jaz still look so good

2: she stopped paying attention to dumb white people back in 2015! No stress since — Jazmine Hughes (@jazzedloon) March 25, 2015

Dating white people is a rich tapestry of somehow making fun of them for everything they do. Wouldn't trade it for the world — Jazmine Hughes (@jazzedloon) June 14, 2015

honestly it was just a matter of time before jenna slid in to confirm that, yes, jews are inDEED good with money — Jazmine Hughes (@jazzedloon) June 30, 2017

According to her LinkedIn, Hughes remains employed by the Times.

Sarah Jeong, who joined the Times editorial board in 2018 and remains employed at the outlet, has a well-documented history on social media of targeting “dumbass fucking white people.” Many of those tweets remain active.

“Oh man it’s kind of sick how much joy I get out of being cruel to old white men,” she wrote in one tweet, dated July 24, 2014. Later that year, she tweeted the hashtag, “#CancelWhitePeople”:

oh man it's kind of sick how much joy I get out of being cruel to old white men — sarah jeong (@sarahjeong) July 24, 2014

Dumbass fucking white people marking up the internet with their opinions like dogs pissing on fire hydrants — sarah jeong (@sarahjeong) November 29, 2014

Are white people genetically predisposed to burn faster in the sun, thus logically being only fit to live underground like groveling goblins — sarah jeong (@sarahjeong) December 24, 2014

we should address the data head-on pic.twitter.com/XoaX7vUP4x — sarah jeong (@sarahjeong) December 24, 2014

these are inconvenient truths but we should thoroughly examine them instead of giving into the PC lie that white people don't smell bad — sarah jeong (@sarahjeong) December 24, 2014

The Times controversies do not end there. In 2019, the Times demoted — but did not fire — Deputy Washington Editor Jonathan Weisman after concluding that he had “lapses in judgment,” stemming from complaints over a now-deleted tweet reading, “Saying @RashidaTlaib (D-Detroit) and @IlhanMN (D-Minneapolis) are from the Midwest is like saying @RepLloydDoggett (D–Austin) is from Texas or @repjohnlewis (D-Atlanta) is from the Deep South. C’mon.”

He later demanded an “enormous apology” from author Roxane Gay over her criticism of his remarks.

“Jonathan Weisman met with [Executive Editor Dean Baquet] today and apologized for his recent serious lapses in judgment,” the Times said in a statement. “As a consequence of his actions, he has been demoted and will no longer be overseeing the team that covers Congress or be active on social media.”

“I accept Dean’s judgment,” Weisman said at the time, adding that “he’s right to do what he’s doing.”

“I embarrassed the newspaper, and he had to act,” he said.

The Times faced controversy yet again in September 2019 involving Gina Cherelus — who described herself as “a researcher and fact-checker for The New York Times’ Opinion section” — over what appeared to be a history of using racist and homophobic slurs on social media, as documented by Newsmax’s John Cardillo.

“Say what you want, but I hate going to Asian nail salons. They feel fucking entitled, and don’t know anything but basic ghetto shit,” she said in one of several tweets:

“Another day, another bigot exposed at the @nytimes. Are they ever going to do anything to address the rampant hatred at their paper?” Donald Trump Jr. asked at the time:

Another day, another bigot exposed at the @nytimes. Are they ever going to do anything to address the rampant hatred at their paper? https://t.co/FfFSrkjC7l — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 17, 2019

The Times has yet to address the widespread issue. Cherelus, like her colleagues with similar histories of controversial, racially-charged remarks, continues to be employed by the outlet, according to her Twitter bio.