President Trump’s highly anticipated rally in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, will not take place on Saturday as planned because of a storm coming into the area, the campaign confirmed on Friday.

The outdoor rally, slated to take place at the Portsmouth International Airport on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET, is postponed due to an impending storm slated to hit the surrounding area over the weekend.

“The White House just told reporters on Air Force One that the New Hampshire rally, scheduled for tomorrow in an airport hangar, will be delayed a week or two because of an impending storm,” CNN’s Kaitlan Collins said:

The White House just told reporters on Air Force One that the New Hampshire rally, scheduled for tomorrow in an airport hangar, will be delayed a week or two because of an impending storm, making this @maggieNYT @anniekarni headline v accurate. https://t.co/68lybV499l — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) July 10, 2020

Tim Murtaugh, the Trump 2020 communications director, affirmed the reports.

“The rally scheduled for Saturday in Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been postponed for safety reasons because of Tropical Storm Fay. It will be rescheduled and a new date will be announced soon,” he said:

The rally scheduled for Saturday in Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been postponed for safety reasons because of Tropical Storm Fay. It will be rescheduled and a new date will be announced soon. — Tim Murtaugh – Download the Trump 2020 app today! (@TimMurtaugh) July 10, 2020

Indeed, Tropical Storm Fay, currently making its way up the U.S. East Coast and bringing rains and floods to New Jersey, is projected to reach southern New England on Saturday:

Here are the 7/10 11 AM EDT Key Messages for Tropical Storm Fay, as tropical-storm-force winds and heavy rainfall spread northward along the mid-Atlantic coast. More info: https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/pMZ3gADNZI — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) July 10, 2020

An announcement on the rally’s new date is forthcoming, the campaign said.