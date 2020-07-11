UFC star Jorge Masvidal defended the Goya Foods company Friday after it received boycott threats because of its CEO’s support for President Trump.

“Actions of @GoyaFoods speak louder than the #woke mob,” Masvidal wrote in a tweet alongside a 2018 report detailing how the company donated one million pounds of food to help Puerto Ricans affected by Hurricane Maria:

Actions of @GoyaFoods speak louder than the #woke mob. My people don’t get influenced by those that don’t know. They’ve been helping our people when we needed it most https://t.co/lXYpUcu7uh — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) July 11, 2020

In a prior tweet, the self-described Cuban American urged his followers not to listen to the “#woke mob,” adding that Goya beans were the best beans:

Don’t listen to the #woke mob #Goya beans are the best beans with some white rice. I’m a Latino son of immigrants that was blessed enough to eat #goyafoods in good times and in the bad times #supernecessary — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) July 10, 2020

At the White House on Thursday, Goya Foods CEO Bob Unanue said, “We are all truly blessed to have a leader like President Trump, who is a builder,” according to Breitbart News.

“Unanue was at the White House for an event with Hispanic American leaders at which Trump signed an executive order to expand business and educational opportunities for Hispanics,” the report noted.

However, the hashtags #BoycottGoya, #GoyaFoods, and #Goyaway almost immediately began trending on social media, according to the Associated Press (AP).

During an appearance Friday on Fox & Friends, Unanue called the left-wing boycott “oppression of speech.”

He continued:

You’re allowed to talk good or talk praise to one president but you’re not — when I was called to be part of this commission to aid in economic and educational prosperity and you make a positive comment, all the sudden that’s not acceptable. I’m not apologizing for saying. If you’re called by the President of the United States, you’re going to say, ‘No I’m sorry, I’m busy, no thank you?’ I didn’t say that to the Obamas and I didn’t say that to President Trump.

Later, the president tweeted that he loved the Goya Food company:

At the White House on Thursday, Unanue also pledged to give more than one million pounds of food to food banks across the nation that had been inundated with demand during the coronavirus pandemic, the Breitbart News report said.