60 Shot, at Least 10 Fatally, over Weekend in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago

At least 60 people were shot, 13 fatally, over the weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

ABC 7 reports the first fatal shooting took the life of 15-year-old Terrance Malden on Friday afternoon. They note five other teenagers were among those wounded in other shootings that occurred between Friday and Monday morning.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports the last fatal shooting of the weekend occurred at 1:45 a.m. Monday, when a 27-year-old man was shot by a passing car as he stood the street. The victim was struck in the head and pronounced dead at the hospital.

A 26-year-old was shot and killed around 12:30 a.m. Monday while he was “standing on the sidewalk…in the 1500 block of South Homan Avenue.”

On July 10, 2020, Breitbart News reported Chicago shootings were up 76 percent against the same time last year at that point.

NBC News reported “nearly all the bloodshed…[was] concentrated in the city’s predominantly Black and brown communities on the South and West Sides.”

At least 70 were shot, 14 fatally, between Friday afternoon and Sunday night alone on the Fourth of July Weekend in Chicago.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange